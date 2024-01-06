Dhe German tennis team with Angelique Kerber and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is playing for the title at the United Cup. Zverev and Laura Siegemund won the final mixed doubles semi-final against Australia with 7:6 (7:2), 6:7 (2:7) and 15:13 and thus made it 2:1 at night in Sydney. Success. Kerber and the Germans will face Poland against world number one Iga Swiatek in the final on Sunday.

Before the mixed decision, Kerber had prevailed against Ajla Tomljanovic 4:6, 6:2 and 7:6 (9:7) on her comeback after a maternity break thanks to a great energy performance and celebrated her first win in the fourth game, after which Zverev lost surprisingly the second single. The Hamburg player gave up control after a good first set against Alex de Minaur and ultimately had to admit defeat 7:5, 3:6, 4:6.

“I really enjoy playing here. For me it is the first individual victory since my return. And that’s really a great feeling,” said Kerber after her game: “I tried to learn from the last three matches. And now to win such a tough fight means a lot to me.” Zverev said after the semi-finals: “We still have the chance to win the tournament. We are very happy.” The 26-year-old also expressed a special thank you to doubles partner Siegemund: “She saved my ass.”

Kerber had previously lost her first three singles, some of them clearly, and she also got off to a mixed start against Tomljanovic, but after that the 35-year-old fought her way into the game better and better and showed her winning mentality. The former Wimbledon champion made fewer mistakes and her forehand became more powerful. In the decisive tiebreak in the last set, she really wanted her first comeback win.







The team competition is considered preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on January 14th.