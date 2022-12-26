With the Australian Open on the horizon, Matteo and Lorenzo will be engaged in Brisbane from the 29th in the competition for nations, Jannik on the field from January 2nd in the ATP 250 like Sonego. Fognini in New Zealand

Ariadne Nardi

Not even the time to unwrap the Christmas presents and it’s already time to leave for Australia, with the new season just around the corner. The blue troop will be numerous as always, with the big names and the Next Gen who will kick off their 2023 tennis tournament between Adelaide, Brisbane, Auckland, Canberra and Pune, before the essential stage in Melbourne where it will be staged from 16 to 29 January the first Grand Slam tournament of the year – the Australian Open.

Sinner in Adelaide — There is only one week left before seeing Jannik Sinner back in action. The South Tyrolean, stopped by a hand problem last November in the Masters 10000 in Paris Bercy – and for this reason also absent in the Davis Cup in Malaga – left for Australia after having carried out his winter training between Montecarlo and Alicante, where together with the team he worked constantly on service, net play and variations. The first tournament of the season for Sinner will be the Adelaide 1 ATP 250, from 2 to 8 January. Next, appointment in Melbourne for the Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament (January 10-12) and immediately after the Australian Open, where he will try to improve on his most recent result with the quarterfinals achieved. See also Berrettini at 11 with Monfils, night with Nadal-Shapo and Kyrgios in doubles

Berrettini and Musetti from Thursday — On the other hand, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti have already landed in Brisbane, who will inaugurate their 2023 with participation in the United Cup, a new team competition that replaces the previous ATP Cup and which will see both men and women as protagonists. For Berrettini it will be the first official competition of the year, even if he has already had the opportunity to play in the Diriyah Cup, an exhibition in which he reached the final in doubles with Andrey Rublev. At the end of the United Cup, the Roman will fly to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the year. As for Musetti, Carrara’s Next Gen had little time to dedicate to the pre-season and after the Davis Cup Final 8, he will be back on the field again for a team competition. After the United Cup he is enrolled in the Adelaide 2 tournament, which precedes the Melbourne Major. See also Sinner, three sets are enough. He overtakes Eubanks and flies in the 3rd round: "Proud of me"

United Cup, who’s there — Not only Berrettini and Musetti: the blue team will also make use of the presence of Andrea Vavassori, Marco Bortolotti, Martina Trevisan, Lucia Bronzetti and Camilla Rosatello. Italy, in Group E together with Brazil and Norway, will make its debut at 4 am on 29 December in Brisbane against the Brazilian national team (2 singles, live Super Tennis and SuperTenniX). It will be possible to follow the Azzurri’s journey to the United Cup live on Supertennis and on the SuperTenniX streaming platform. The matches will then be shown on a deferred basis on Sky Sport channels and in streaming on Sky Go and Now.

Sonego and Fognini — Having prepared the new season between Turin and Monte Carlo, Italy’s No. 4 Lorenzo Sonego will stay in Adelaide for two weeks, where he will take part in both the Adelaide 1 and Adelaide 2 tournaments (respectively from 2 to 8 January and from 9 to January 15). For Fabio Fognini, however, there will be only one tournament in preparation for the first Slm round of 2023. The Ligurian will stop at the ATP 250 in Auckland, New Zealand, which will start in the second week of January, from 9 to 15. See also F1 | Leclerc: "Monaco expresses the extreme challenge in qualifying"

The Next Gen — In Australia, the most promising Italian tennis Under 21s will fight for a place in the main draw of the Australian Open, but first they will warm up their engines in the Challengers, where they will be able to test the progress made in the pre-season, while adapting to the hot local climate . Francesco Passaro, Luca Nardi and Matteo Arnaldi will start their season together at the Challenger in Canberra (from 2 to 8 January), followed by Giulio Zeppieri and Francesco Maestrelli, who will start from the qualifiers. In the same week Flavio Cobolli and Mattia Bellucci will make their debut at the ATP 250 in Pune, India, where they will try their hand at the main draw.