United Cup, Matteo Berrettini drags Italy to the City Finals against Poland: “I’m back”

The United Cup 2023 gets underway, at the end of a hard-fought group stage. The City Finals have been outlined, six of the 18 entrants remain in play, e Italy is challenging Poland in Brisbane. Matteo Berrettini is also thinking about giving prestige to the national team, the 26-year-old Roman champion who in this mixed cup for nations on the other side of the world is confirming excellent form.

After beaten Casper Ruud, in fact, Berrettini replied today, January 4, against Hubert Hurkacz, putting Italy up 2-1 in the quarter-final against Poland after nearly two hours of play: three sets with the score 6-4 3-6 6-3. A very important victory for the national team, which now relies on Lucia Bronzetti, who will challenge Magda Linette, to close the contest against Poland already in the fourth singles, without having to go through the insidious mixed doubles. It’s a very important victory also for Berrettini himself, at the end of an excellent performance in which he made the most of his serve by moving well around the court, without suffering when moving. The number 16 Atp, who hasn’t passed a top 5 for 23 months, is slowly recovering the meaning of his nickname – “The Hammer”. – after physical problems and stops, and sends a message to the opponents by gaining confidence towards the Australian Open on January 16th.

