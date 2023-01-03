For the Azzurri, victory means qualification for the match (which is worth a place in the semifinals) against the Poland of Swiatek and Hurkacz or the Switzerland of Bencic and Wawrinka

Calm down, it’s “only” the United Cup and it’s “only” January 3, but Matteo Berrettini’s clear victory against the number 3 in the world, Casper Ruud, someone from his chair made him get up in a mix of excitement and sense of revenge. In fact, the Roman hadn’t beaten the Norwegian since Madrid 2021, and he was certainly not the favourite. The fact is that for Matteo and for Italy against the Scandinavians it was a clear path. Azzurri winners 5-0 in the second match valid for Group E, and it goes on. At the “Queensland Tennis Centre” in Brisbane, fifth-seeded Italy, winner of their debut over Brazil (3-2), thus earned the right to challenge the winner of Group B (Switzerland or Poland) for a place in semifinal. During the night Matteo Berrettini, n.16 ATP, beat Casper Ruud, n.3 in the ranking, with a score of 6-4 6-4, in just under an hour and a half of the match, conquering the point of the tricolor success. See also MotoGP | Domenicali: "Ducati like Ferrari in F1"

Service — The 26-year-old from Rome had 10 aces and won 88% of his points when he hit his first serve. In short, “the Hammer”, at least in service, is back. “Casper is a super solid player, he’s improved so much in the last year. So I knew I had to do my best – said Berrettini -. We know each other pretty well so we always study what we are doing and I knew I had to serve that way. But it’s one thing to know what to do, it’s another thing to do it, but I’m really glad that it worked quite well, I’m satisfied. The goal is to keep going as far as possible. It’s great to play with my teammates: we’ve known each other since we were very young and it’s crazy that we now represent Italy. It is a real honor for us – Berrettini said again -. The other day at dinner we were talking about playing against each other when we were 12 years old. It’s super nice and I’m really happy. Obviously it’s the first time I’ve played with the girls and I think it’s special, different, maybe a little more stressful. But we’re having a lot of fun.” See also Tennis player in quarantine: The Olympics are already over for Peng Shuai

Bronzes and the rest — Lucia Bronzetti, WTA n.54, rounded up the success by settling 6-2 7-5, in one hour and 48 minutes, Ulrikke Eikeri, WTA n.388. Everything was easy for the 24-year-old from Villa Verucchio up to 6-2 4-2: then the 20-year-old from Oslo came back earning the chance to serve for the set by recovering and going up 5-4 but the Romagna girl got back on track, snatched for two times in a row the joke to his opponent closing 7-5 at the first match-point. In closing the mixed doubles with Camilla Rosatello and Lorenzo Musetti who signed the “coat” beating 7-6(2) 6-2, in one hour and 24 minutes, Ulrikke Eikeri and Victor Durasovic. The winner of the Italy group will face tomorrow in the play-off challenge for a place in the semifinals the first of the other stage in Brisbane, Group B, or whoever will win the direct match between Poland and Switzerland. See also What should be the strategy of Mexico to beat the United States?

January 3 – 11:38

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#United #Cup #Berrettini #beats #Ruud #straight #sets #sends #Italy #ahead