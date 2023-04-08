London(dpa)

Manchester United continued its strong performances this season, beating its guest Everton 2-0 during the match that brought them together today, Saturday, in the thirtieth round of the English Premier League.

Manchester United advanced with a goal scored by Scott McTominay in the 36th minute, and Anthony Martial added the second goal in the 71st minute.

Manchester United raised its balance to 56 points in third place, temporarily, and Everton’s balance stopped at 27 points in sixteenth place. This victory is the second in a row for Manchester United and the seventeenth for the team in the league this season, compared to a loss in seven matches and a draw in five.

On the other hand, this loss became the fifteenth for Everton in the league, in exchange for winning six matches and drawing in five.