Las Vegas (AFP)

Manchester United concluded their American tour, losing 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund, in a friendly match held in Las Vegas.

Manchester Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag decided to play the first half with the “alternate” formation, but his team was the first to score, with a long-range shot, from his Portuguese right-back Diego Dalot after 24 minutes.

But Dortmund responded with two goals before the end of the first half, so he equalized first, after a wonderful individual effort by Karim Adeyemi, who manipulated the “United” motive, and passed a perfect ball towards Dutch international Donyell Mallen, who deposited it in goalkeeper Tom Heaton (43), and one minute later, Mallen granted He himself advanced to Dortmund, taking advantage of a fatal mistake by Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

United’s new Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana saved his team from a sure goal, from Ivorian Sebastien Haller’s shot, after a new mistake from United defender Harry Maguire.

And “United” managed to equalize, through its Brazilian international wing, Anthony, with a creeping shot, after a wrong distraction from veteran defender Mats Hummels (52).

However, the last word was for Dortmund, who scored the winning goal, after an elaborate pass from his veteran striker Mark Royce, towards Youssoufa Mukoko, who followed the ball into the net (71).

Manchester United played four warm-up matches against its neighbor Leeds “2-0” and Lyon, France, “2-0”, before heading to the United States, beating Arsenal 2-0, losing to Real Madrid 0-2, and then to Dortmund.

Manchester United will start its Premier League campaign on August 14 when it receives Wolverhampton in the first round.