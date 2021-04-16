London (AFP)

Although his hopes are slim in the competition for the Premier League title, Manchester United is trying to pressure its rivals and leaders, Manchester City in the thirty-second phase, which extends over six days, while there is no room for error in front of Liverpool in the last meters’ struggle for Champions League positions Europe.

The opportunity will be available for United to reduce the difference with City to eight points, if it beats at home to Burnley at “Old Trafford” next Sunday, putting pressure on its neighbor, who is a guest at Aston Villa in a cautious match next Wednesday, because he is busy at the end of the week in half The Cup final against Chelsea, knowing that City played more matches than United from the 33rd stage.

The “Red Devils” enter the easy match on paper in front of the 17th-place holder, as he qualified for the semi-finals of the European League “Europa League” Thursday, after he renewed his victory over Granada, Spain, 2-0 in the quarter-final second leg, to strike a date with Rome. The Italian, and keeps his hopes of achieving a first title since 2017, when he was crowned champion of this particular competition.

The Norwegian coach’s team had achieved an important victory in the previous stage outside its bases at the expense of Tottenham 3-1, consolidating its second position, to largely guarantee its return to the Champions League next season, as it was 7 points away from Leicester City III, who fell in the last two matches in the league And busy Sunday in the cup semi-final against Southampton, before finishing the stage next Thursday at home against West Bromwich.

Yal United are seeking to achieve their fifth successive victory in the Premier League, and have not lost their last ten matches in the “Premier League”.

The “Friday” stage opens between Everton, who did not know the taste of victory in the last four matches in the league, “two losses and two draws,” in front of the injured Tottenham, who was satisfied with one point from the last two games.

After Jose Mourinho’s team started the season well and seemed to be on the way to competing for the first league title in sixty years, the team’s results deteriorated remarkably and suffered seven defeats in its last 12 matches.

Spears occupies seventh place with 49 points, six points from West Ham IV, the last to qualify for the Champions League.

As for Liverpool, after leaving the main continental competition in the middle of the week at the hands of Real Madrid, there is no room for error in front of him if he wants to return to it next season.

German coach Juergen Klopp’s team ranks sixth, three points from West Ham and two from Chelsea, fifth, who host Brighton on Tuesday, and a difficult task awaits them away from home on Monday in front of Leeds United and their Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, who, despite his numerical shortage, surpassed Manchester City in his home stadium. Federation last week.

“I can say that I am a person who is confident of my nature, but this does not mean that we will achieve it, we can only read the ranking, we know the points that we must score, we know our situation and what we have to do,” Klopp said of Liverpool’s battle for fourth place.

With the exception of facing United at Old Trafford in the 34th stage, Liverpool will not collide with any of the major teams or clubs until the end of the season, so the opportunity seems favorable to snatch fourth place.

Arsenal’s London derby is in front of its 18th-placed neighbor Fulham on Sunday, after qualifying to the semi-finals of the “Europa League” Thursday, with a quarter-clean goal against its host Slavia Prague in the Czech capital, to strike a date with its former coach Unai Emery and his Spanish team Villarreal.

Arsenal kept its hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, on condition that it won the title of the alternate continental competition, as it is logically unlikely to achieve this from the gates of the Premier League, given its position in ninth place, 10 points away from fourth place, and the team was « The Gunners »won 3-0 at bottom club Sheffield United last week.

As for West Ham, the surprise of the season, it comes to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, coming from two successive victories.

However, the team of Scottish coach David Moyes, who have the second best home record in the league after Manchester City, ranks tenth in the standings for matches outside their bases with seven wins, five defeats and three draws this season.