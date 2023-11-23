The message from a father who relived his pain once again after the passing of Giulia Cecchettin

The disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin it also brought back the pain of many families who lost a loved one following a femicide. After Alessandra Matteuzzi, Yana’s father also wanted to send a message to the family of the 22-year-old from Vigonovo, killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

Yana Malaiko, a 23-year-old Ukrainian girl, died on January 20th in Castiglione delle Stiviere. She lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Dumitru Staran. The first hearing was held in recent days. Yana’s father relived those terrible days by reading and watching the news about Giulia Cecchettin and no one better than him can understand the pain that overwhelmed father Gino.

Oleksandr Malaiko sent a video message to the 22-year-old’s family, why now they shouldn’t feel alone. His words:

Unfortunately I know how it feels. My heart and soul are with you. If you allow me, I would like to run to you to hug you and fight together. We need to go back to being fathers who are aware of how they raise their children. We must help friends, acquaintances who show signs of violence, to be followed and helped, to return to being free in a healthy world, where a man and a woman can coexist with respect, paying attention to each other’s happiness. Even if that means letting him go.

Two very young girls, Giulia Cecchettin 22 years old and Yana Malaiko 23 years old, who lost their lives in the same tragic way. Two girls who had decided to end a love relationship, but who were punished by their ex-boyfriends. And now there are two fathers united by the same unbearable pain, who will never be able to hug their little girls again, but who they want to fightmake your voice heard to ensure this never happen again.