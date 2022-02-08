The Manchester club does not find the three points against the last in the standings and is overtaken by the Hammers. Newcastle’s trio makes Lampard’s Toffees sink

The bad moment of Manchester United continues: after the knockout in the Cup, Rangnick’s team stumbles in the Premier on the field of Burnley, last in the standings. The Red Devils (with CR7 initially on the bench) create and produce game, especially in the first half, but do not go beyond 1-1: Rodriguez’s goal responds to Pogba. West Ham took advantage of United’s misstep: the victory over Watford (1-0, Bowen’s goal) gave the Hammers a momentary fourth place, +1 on Ronaldo and his teammates. In key salvation Newcastle conquers a heavy success: the 3-1 at Everton of Lampard, in a game with two own goals in as many minutes, removes Howe’s bianconeri from the red zone and plunges the Toffees into crisis.

BURNLEY-MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1 – Ronaldo on the bench, Cavani in the center of the attack: it is Rangnick’s move to relaunch the Red Devils after the elimination in the Fa Cup last Friday (at the hands of Middlesbrough). United had a strong start at Turf Moor: on 12 ‘there was a goal from Varane, canceled by offside after being checked on the monitor. United’s advantage is in the air. And Pogba scores it, at the end of a choral action of his (18 ‘): the French former Juventus takes advantage of Shaw’s assist and beats Pope under the crossbar. A misunderstanding between Brownhill and Mee results in an own goal against Burnley, but the referee sees a foul (by Pogba) during the action and cancels. Cavani becomes dangerous in the 33rd minute: Pope tells him no. The Red Devils waste. And so, at the first real opportunity, here is the Clarets equalizer: Rodriguez’s goal at the suggestion of the new signing Weghorst (47 ‘). At 52 ‘Burnley touches the coup: De Gea is decisive in opposing Weghorst. At 68 ‘in CR7. And in the final space also for Lingard and Elanga. The result, however, no longer changes. United loses two points and slips to 5th place (at 39 but with a game to recover), +3 over Arsenal. Burnley moves its ranking: it is always last (14 points) but has four fewer games, in which it can fill the gap with the fourth from last place (4 points away). See also Luis Díaz, in the ideal eleven of South Americans in Europe this weekend

WEST HAM-WATFORD 1-0 – Back to win in the league, after two knockouts, West Ham, which is consolidated in the race for a place in Europe. In the Hammers the titular Zouma starts, despite the controversy that sees him involved (after the video in which he mistreats his cat). At 17 ‘Kucka tries for Watford: ball on the bottom. West Ham have the clearest opportunity in the first half: insistent action by Benrahma, hitting the outside post (36 ‘). In the second half, Moyes ‘team legitimizes their territorial domination (65% of total ball possession) with Bowen, in goal on an assist from Lanzini (68’). And it is precisely the author of the advantage who almost doubled: Bowen’s pole in the 85th minute. The success of measure launches West Ham in fourth place (40 points). Hodgson’s Watford remains penultimate with 15 (but has two fewer games).

NEWCASTLE-EVERTON 3-1 – The direct match is from Newcastle, who exploits the home factor and beats Lampard’s Everton and the new signings Alli and Van de Beek (both on the field). The guests become dangerous with Richarlison: goal canceled for offside (31 ‘). And in the 36th minute they took the lead with an own goal by Lascelles, who deflected a ball put in the middle by Holgate into his own goal. At 38 ‘the roles are reversed: a header from Lascelles propitiates Holgate’s own goal, which is worth Newcastle’s equalizer. At the start of the second half, Howe’s team completes the comeback with the winning touch, in the small area, by Fraser (56 ‘). At 80 ‘Trippier drops the three of a kind from a free kick. It is a heavy victory, in terms of salvation, for Newcastle, which rises to 18 points (fourth from bottom with two games to recover): +2 on the red zone and -1 from Lampard’s Everton (16th but with three fewer games) . See also The last Atlas line-up to play a final

