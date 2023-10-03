Steel purchases by the US auto sector began to slow during the US summer as a strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union appeared more likely, increasing pressure on steel prices that already had been pressured by weakness in the manufacturing and commercial construction sectors. The spot market price for benchmark coiled steel sheets has fallen 40% since April.

Demand for steel from the auto industry was a bright spot for the steel industry last year. Vehicle production volumes have recovered from supply chain bottlenecks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steelmakers have been investing in new and existing factories in anticipation of increased demand for steel from federal infrastructure projects, electric vehicle battery factories and increased automobile production.



