The United Arab Emirates authorities (EAU) have reported the arrest of a tourist who harassed the British tennis player Emma Raducanu during the Dubai tournament, after the player filed a complaint, although subsequently withdrew it.

“The Dubai authorities have taken quick measures to deal with an incident in which British tennis player Emma Raducanu was involved, in accordance with the local legal protocols. After the denunciation of Raducanu, Dubai’s police arrested a tourist who He approached her, left him a note, made a photograph and had a behavior that caused anguish during the Dubai Duty Freenis Championships, “according to the Dubai Media Office.

However, the office indicated in its official X account that “although Raducanu subsequently chose to withdraw the charges, the individual signed a formal commitment to maintain distances with her and has been forbidden to participate in future tournaments“

This Wednesday, the Association of Tennis Players, WTA, announced the prohibition to that man of attending any of his tournaments. On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited obsessive behavior, according to the WTA, who pointed out that the same individual was identified in the first rows during Emma’s game on Tuesday and was subsequently expelled .

During that game, Raducanu was very affected. After losing the first two games, he approached the chair judge to tell him what happened and began to cry, and then placed himself behind the chair until the viewer was evicted from the court. Raducanu lost that game against Czech Karolina Muchva, 7-6 (8) and 6-4.