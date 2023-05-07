DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the body responsible for developing the UAE’s nuclear power sector, has signed three agreements with Chinese nuclear power organizations aimed at boosting the low-carbon source.

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the COP28 climate summit this year and wants to source 6% of its energy needs from nuclear sources as part of its net-zero 2050 plan, has previously said that China would be an important partner in its energy transition plan.

The three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) cover cooperation in nuclear power operations, in high-temperature gas-cooled reactors and in nuclear fuel supply and investment, ENEC said on Sunday.

They were signed with China Nuclear Power Operations Research Institute, China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas and China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation.

The UAE is already building the first Arab nuclear power venture, the Barakah plant in Abu Dhabi, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).

When completed, Barakah will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity – equivalent to around 25% of the UAE’s peak demand.

(Written by Lisa Barrington)