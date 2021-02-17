The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a safe haven for former foreign kings like Juan Carlos I, but it is also a “prison” for local princesses like Latifa bin Mohammad al Maktoum. Held since 2018, the 35-year-old girl feels like a “hostage” to her father, Emir Mohamed bin Rashid al Maktoum, as revealed in the videos obtained by the BBC network that the princess would have managed to secretly record in the last two years. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights announced that it will “soon” ask the Emirati authorities about the status of Latifa as her whereabouts are unknown and it has not been possible to verify when this video was recorded.

The case is especially relevant in the United Kingdom where last year a court ruled that the emir, who on his personal website presents himself as a “politician and poet”, organized the kidnapping of Latifa and her older sister, Shamha, and “deprived them of of freedom”. The sisters’ situation is part of a larger lawsuit that also affects Princess Haya, the Emir’s sixth wife, who escaped to London in 2019 and who, according to the court, is the victim of a “campaign of intimidation” by the strongest man in Dubai. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab asked Sky News for proof of the young woman’s life, saying “it is worrying to see her deep anguish.”

«I am imprisoned in this village converted into a prison. All the windows have bars and they won’t let me open them », declares the princess in the video made secretly in one of the bathrooms in the house and that she was able to record it thanks to the Free Latifa campaign, which would have managed to send her a phone at the time .

Two escape attempts



In March 2018, Latifa tried to escape from the Emirates abroad aboard her yacht and enlisted the help of Hervé Jaubert, a former French spy. The boat was intercepted near the coast of India and the princess could not fulfill her dream of seeking asylum in the United States, as planned. Shortly after the incident, a 40-minute video was released on social media in which he started by saying: “If you’re watching this video, it’s not such a good thing. Either I’m dead or I’m in a very, very, very bad situation. Latifa revealed that at the age of 16 he tried to flee and that when he was captured they locked him up for three years and suffered torture.

Nine months later, the local authorities tried to settle the controversy raised by these statements and authorized a visit by Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who endorsed the official version and spoke of the princess as “a young woman with mental problems ». The chain Since then there has been no news of the princess and now Robinson herself has reacted to the video broadcast by the BBC saying that she feels “very concerned” about her situation since “things have happened and I think it should be investigated.”