He died at 73 Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, Emir of Abu Dhabi and eldest son of the founder of the country, who became independent from the United Kingdom in 1971. And in an increasingly international Formula 1, which has been racing in the Emirates for years the last Grand Prix of the season, it is normal that the news does not go unnoticed. Especially when the president of the FIA ​​is Emirati. Mohammed Ben Sulayem he wanted to remember Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

– نعزي شعب دولة الإمارات وندعو الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته pic.twitter.com/IXJal2c2PA – Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) May 13, 2022

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. Our nation has lost a leader who dedicated his life to serve his country. We offer our condolences to the people of the United Arab Emirates and pray to God to bless them with his mercy“, These are the words of the number one of the FIA. Born on 7 September 1948, the late president of the United Arab Emirates will most likely be replaced by his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.