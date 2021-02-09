In the landscape of vaccinations against COVID-19, Israel has become the world leader. Since December to this part, it has applied 5.7 million vaccines, according to the site Our World in Data (Our world in data).

This results in 65.8 doses per 100 people, the highest brand in the world. Almost 25% of the population has received both doses, which is to say that they are fully immunized.

However, in the last seven days, another country has accelerated its vaccination rate to such an extent that it has displaced Israel from the first place in the number of daily doses applied per capita: the United Arab Emirates. Currently, the Arab nation is vaccinating 1.41 people per 100 inhabitants, while Israel is at 1.12.

A queue to receive the vaccine at a temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Bloomberg

In terms of cumulative doses, EAU has administered 4.4 million doses, which is equivalent to 44.6 units applied per 100 inhabitants, the second highest brand in the world behind Israel.

The country that has applied the most vaccines in an absolute way is the United States, with 42.4 million. However, that mark means that it has so far vaccinated only 12.68% of the population, the fourth worldwide mark, behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The vaccination process

In the UAE, there are currently four vaccines available against COVID: that of the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, that of Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and that of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The government offers these options free of charge to its citizens and residents.

A man receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai. Photo: REUTERS

The priority has been health workers, people over 65 years of age, and those with some type of pre-existing condition. In turn, pregnant women, those who are breastfeeding and children are excluded from the vaccination process.

In an article published in January on the United States’ CNBC site, the United Arab Emirates government stated that it was on track to have half of its population vaccinated by March from 2021.

“We are very satisfied with our progress,” said Omar Ghobash, vice minister of culture and diplomatic affairs of the kingdom, in that same note. “Of course there are still people who get infected and die from the virus, but in general I think we have found a balance between, on the one hand, health and safety, and economic viability on the other, “he explained.

The country began vaccinating in December, just as a wave of COVID infections began to hit the region due to the arrival of tourists eager to take advantage of Dubai’s open beaches and malls.

Although negative PCR was required to enter the country, it is suspected that the majority of cases were due to the British variant of the virus, more contagious, especially considering the large number of British tourists who travel to the region.