The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it had officially invited the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petroto participate in the COP28 Conference that they will organize in November in Dubai Expo City.

This is the event that will take place between November 30 and December 12, where the governments of 197 countries have an appointment for the UN world climate summit.

In this event, the main leaders of the planet discuss existential issues on how to care for the environmenthow to reduce emissions and how to try to tackle global warming.

The invitation was made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and was delivered by the Emirati Ambassador to Colombia, Salem Rashed Al Owais.

“The message was delivered by His Excellency Salem Rashed Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, to His Excellency Carlos Ramón González, Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic of the Republic of Colombia.”, says the official communication in which the news broke.

On the importance of this event, the Emirati ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, director general and special representative of COP28, visited Colombia last June as part of a tour of the region to underline the importance of this Summit.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Al-Suwaidi recognized that the most important thing about COP28 is to reach commitments to achieve the objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement (2015) before 2030.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME