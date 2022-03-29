United Arab Emirates and Australia will face each other in a decisive match, chasing one last chance to fly to Qatar. The game that will lead to the decisive play-off will be played on 7 June in Doha. On Tuesday afternoon, the Asian national teams took the field for the last day of qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. With Qatar, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Saudi Arabia already promoted, the United Arab Emirates managed to confirm the third place in Group A and now they are preparing to take on Australia (arithmetically third in Group B) in a direct match. The winner will take part in a final, further play-off against the fifth classified in the South American group.

To open the dance in the tenth round of the Asian tournament is Japan, first in group B, which draws in a comeback (1-1) against Vietnam: Nguyen’s goal is answered by the defender Dorian Yoshida, who has scored with the national team for over two years after the last time. Iran wins (first in group A), which with the goals of Azmoun and Jahanbaksh – stars of the team, respectively in force at Bayer and Feyenoord – trims a 2-0 to Lebanon. The goal that gives the United Arab Emirates the third place was instead scored by the 19-year-old Suhail, who was enough to knock South Korea out (1-0). And, above all, to put an end to the dreams of the Iraqis who, drawing 1-1 with Syria, they finish at -3 from the playoff zone. Oman-China and Saudi Arabia-Australia close the circle: the first match ends 2-0 (goals by Al-Alawi and Fawaz), the second 1-0 thanks to Al Dawsari’s penalty. Nothing changes for Australia, arithmetically third already before the kick-off, while the hosts overtake Japan and take first place in Group B.