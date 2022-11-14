United Arab Emirates-Argentina: time, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast of the friendly

There are barely six days left before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and, although the Argentine team is already focused on what will be their debut against Saudi Arabia in Group C on November 22, they will first have to face a preparatory friendly in Abu Dhabi, against the United Arab Emirates.
Next, we tell you everything you need to know about the commitment of the team led by Lionel Scaloni against those of another countryman, Rodolfo Arruabarrena, praying that no footballer is injured after the match.
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Stadium: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.
Start time: 12:30 p.m. Argentine time, 7:30 p.m. local time
Channel: The duel will be broadcast by Public TV and TyC Sports.
streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Emirates: PPPEG
Argentina: GGGGE
The Argentine coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has not given any clues about the XI that he will propose in this transcendental meeting for him and his footballers, where they will know that the eyes will be on the team captained by Lionel Messi, waiting for the start of the World Cup. “My children ask me that my players do not touch it so that it arrives healthy at the World Cup”, said “Vasco” in a recent interview.
The national team will train this Monday with 14 players, waiting for the rest to arrive, since they are traveling from different parts of the Old Continent to join the Argentine delegation. Lionel Messi, along with Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María, landed just a few hours ago.
Al-Shamsi; Al-Hammadi, Al-Attas, Jumaa, Jameel; Salmeen, Rashid; Ramadan, Al-Ahbabi, Abdalla; Canedo.
There are still no details about the XI that Scaloni will stop, taking into account that he will have to analyze how several of those who are arriving at this time physically arrive. Most of the usual starters are expected to jump onto the field from the start, to try out the ideal formation. Martinez; Montiel or Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez or Mac Allister, Paredes
Messi, Lautaro, Di Maria.
There will be no surprises and Argentina will prevail against an inferior rival: it will be 4-0, with two from Lionel Messi, one from Lautaro Martínez and the rest from Enzo Fernández.
#United #Arab #EmiratesArgentina #time #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast #friendly
Leave a Reply