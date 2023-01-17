The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint by implementing a pilot project to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and convert it into rocks.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced the project at an event called “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”, as part of the preparations for COP28 to be held in November this year in the UAE.

The project, which will be launched in January in cooperation with companies operating in the Emirati market, is based on a technology that extracts carbon dioxide and transforms it into rocks permanently.

The CO2 will be captured from the atmosphere, mixed with seawater, and then safely injected into underground rock formations. where it will mineralize, within the rock formations of the emirate of Fujairah.

According to ADNOC, the project is the last step in a investment of 15,000 million dollarss in projects aimed at reduce carbon footprint of its operations, with the aim of contributing to achieving the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

ADNOC is committed to finding new ways to decarbonise its operations while powering the world.

Earlier this month, ADNOC announced that it will invest $15 billion over the next few years in projects to reduce carbon emissionssuch as a zero emission electrical network, zero gas flaring in its routine operations and the implementation of the carbon capture project.

This project will be the first of its kind implemented by a company operating in the energy sector in the Middle East, and is expected to provide the potential to extract billions of tons of carbon dioxide across the region.