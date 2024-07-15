Erik ten Hag starts the practice campaign with Manchester United in Trondheim. The Lerkendal Stadium is the setting for the practice match against Rosenborg BK, the current number 11 of Norway. Will the red devils make a good start of the season? The match can be watched live on our site from 18:00 with commentary by Mark Kloostra! Don’t want to miss anything? Then take out a subscription here to follow everything closely.

#United #Ten #Hag #training #programme #watch #match #Rosenborg #live #tonight #6pm