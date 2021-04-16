Manchester (AFP)

Manchester United, England, and Rome, Italy, hit a date in the semi-finals of the European Football League «Europa League», after overcoming the quarter-final hurdle, while in the other semi-final, Villarreal, Spain, and coach Unai Emery, will meet with his former team, Arsenal, England.

Manchester United reached the semi-finals, after renewing their 2-0 win over Granada, Spain, to keep hopes of achieving a first title since 2017, when he was crowned champion of this particular competition.

The Uruguayan side, Edison Cavani and Jess Vallejo, scored by mistake against his team’s two goals, and United were the defending champion in 2017, winning the first leg 2-0 in Andalusia, thus ending the first-ever continental adventure for Granada.

The Portuguese Bruno Fernandez said after winning the “Europa League”, a difficult competition, whatever the identity of the opponent was, and we are aware of the quality that Granada has, but we controlled the match and acquired the ball.

And about facing Roma, he added, “Each team will cause you problems. They are a team organized in defense and can cause problems offensively. Some of their players played in England. If we do the right things, we will be able to win.”

It is known that “United” had previously met with Roma and inflicted a heavy loss on him

1-7 at “Old Trafford” in the 2007 Champions League quarter-finals.

United have largely secured their return to the Champions League next season, through their second place in the league standings, behind their arch-rival Manchester City, but winning the “Europa League” will give him the opportunity to avoid ending the season empty-handed, since his career in the English Cup ended at the turn. Quarter-finals at the hands of Leicester City.

The “Red Devils” entered the meeting with high spirits, after beating Tottenham 3-1 in the local league last Sunday.

United played the meeting in the absence of the trio Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Scott McTominay, due to suspension due to the accumulation of warnings.

It was noticed that the color of the banners placed on the seats at Old Trafford stadium changed from red to black, after the Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the players were suffering to see their teammates because of the overlap of the red shirt color with the background, In addition, it coincided with the campaign against racism.

Roma, Italy’s last ambassadors in the European championships, crossed to the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw at home to Ajax Amsterdam, after it had achieved a 2-1 first-leg victory in the Netherlands, Ajax advanced through Brian Probi, before the Bosnian Eden Djikko equalized for Rome Per minute.

“I think we did well in defense, we suffered in Amsterdam, Ajax are a good team, especially in attack,” said Roma coach Paolo Fonseca. “We are proud to represent Italy and proud to be in the semi-finals.”

In light of his domestic suffering, as Roma occupies seventh place, seven points behind the first places to qualify for the Champions League next season, due to his modest results in front of his direct competitors for continental participation, the title of “Europa League” will be his only hope to participate in the main continental competition.

But despite his qualification, the level of the Italian club remains shaky, as the match witnessed almost complete Dutch control, especially since Ajax had scored a second goal at the start of the second half, but the match ruling canceled it due to a mistake after resorting to the technique of video assistant referee “mouse”.

Arsenal defeated its Czech host Slavia Prague by 4-0 to reach the semi-finals for the third time in four seasons, where he will meet his former Spanish coach Unai Emery, who crossed with his team Villarreal at the expense of Dynamo Zagreb, after renewing his victory over him in Spain 2-1, to raise the total score Its two matches to 3-1.

The task will not be easy for Emery, who won this competition with his former club Sevilla three times in a row between 2014 and 2016.

The London club entered the match and was threatening to bid farewell to the competition after a 1-1 draw at home, but the goals of Ivorian Nicolas Pepe, French Alexandre Lacazette, “two goals and Boucayo Saca, were more than enough to put him in the golden box.

“We started the match well and in a convincing manner,” said Spanish coach Mikel Arteta after the victory. “We pressed high, and we posed a danger every time they attacked us.”

Arsenal played the game in the absence of Gabonese scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had malaria, and Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard.

Ten minutes before the start of the whistle in Prague, Aubameyang announced the injury through his Instagram account, where he attached the message to a picture of him from the hospital, saying, “Unfortunately, I got infected with malaria during my international mission with Gabon a few weeks ago. I spent a few days in the hospital this week, but I feel so bad.” I prefer every day thanks to the doctors who detected and treated the virus early, and I did not feel well in recent weeks, but I will come back stronger, I will follow the young people now, a big match for us, let’s go Arsenal ».

Arsenal kept its hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, on condition that it won the title, as it is logically unlikely that it would achieve this from the gates of the Premier League, given its position in ninth place, 10 points away from fourth place, the last qualified places to the continental championship nominal.

And Arsenal reached the final of the year 2019 when it fell to fellow Chelsea, while it was knocked out of the golden box in 2018 in front of Atletico Madrid, which went on to win the title.

The semi-final first leg will be held on April 29, followed by the second leg on May 6, while Poland’s Gdansk hosts the final on the 26th of the same month.