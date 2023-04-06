In the Premier League recoveries, the Red Devils beat Brentford with a goal from Rashford, the Magpies’ manita on the West Ham pitch

Tottenham slip out of the Champions League zone, while Newcastle and United are battling for third place. After tonight’s recoveries, the Premier League standings wink at the Magpies and the Red Devils. Howe and Ten Hag’s teams reached 53 points: the first overwhelmed West Ham 5-1, disastrous in the defensive phase, while the second won 1-0 against Brentford. De Zerbi’s Brighton, sixth and at -7, observes with interest: compared to the competitors, they have to play one more game.

MAN UNITED 1-0 BRENTFORD — The first chance came in the 20th minute with a rebound shot by McTominay, who kicked from the edge of the box and grazed the crossbar. Five minutes later, the game stops to allow players observing Ramadan to recharge their batteries. In the 28th minute, Rashford took advantage of a pass from Sabitzer and, in front of goal, scored for the 1-0. In the 37th minute Ten Hag surprised the fans: he replaced Shaw with Malacia, to protect himself after the Englishman’s yellow card. At the interval, Damsgaard and his companions have never yet frightened De Gea: they improve in the second half, but fail to equalise. On the other hand, the Red Devils waste too much, with Antony and Rashford who sin of selfishness. See also “Logical” victories in the “15th round” of the first league

WEST HAM-NEWCASTLE 1-5 — Scamacca is back in the pits. The problems of the Hammers, however, mainly concern the defense. Newcastle moved to the London Stadium, taking advantage of the oversights of Emerson and his companions. In the 6th minute, the Magpies are already ahead with Callum Wilson, left free to gore in the center of the area. Five minutes later, the score is even 0-2: Joelinton sprints undisturbed on the edge of offside, arrives in front of Fabianski, dribbles him and supports on the net. Zouma’s header for the temporary 1-2 is of little use, because at the beginning of the second half Aguerd falls asleep in the penalty area. Murphy steals the ball from him and serves Callum Wilson, who makes no mistake and rises to 12 goals in the Premier League against West Ham. The festival of mistakes continues in the final, with Fabianski leaving his area to intercept a long pass. His attempt turns into a handy assist for Isak, who scores into an empty net… kicking from 30 metres. In recovery Joelinton still stings on the counterattack, setting the result on the final 1-5. See also United coach questions "two cup championships in England"!

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 23:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#United #Newcastle #win #Tottenham #Champions #League