The disagreements between Manchester United and Liverpool with the Premier League as a result of the failed Big Picture project, which consisted, among other things, in reducing the number of teams in the English first division to 18, could lead to something even greater and that would affect to all European football. The plan of the two great English teams is to support the creation of a Super League among the best clubs on the continent, something that has been talked about for a long time and that would have Real Madrid as one of the main precursors. In England they have called it the European Premier League.

As Sky announces, the project has already found a source of financing that would make its creation viable. Two of the companies that would make their capital available are JP Morgan and Key Capital Partners and it is estimated that they could allocate about 6,000 million. UEFA rejected the new Super League from the beginning and advocates reforming the current Champions League, expanding it and providing it with more matches to make it more profitable. FIFA is more open, since the economic return it would entail would be very high in the face of strong television interest.

Thus, both United and Liverpool would distance themselves from the Premier and would welcome joining the European clubs to form a league between them. Other teams such as City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, that is, those that make up the English Big Six, would also have been tempted to join the elite of Europe in a new competition, which would also include the best of Spain, France, Italy and Germany. The Premier falters. The declaration of war of its two great historical figures may be the finishing touch.