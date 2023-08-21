The shower of criticism after the reinstatement prompted club and player to joint termination. The forward: “Decision taken for the good of all, I want to become a better player and man”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – LONDON

Mason Greenwood will not return to play for Manchester United. The Red Devils and the 21-year-old striker decided by mutual agreement, announcing in a series of press releases the choice to separate, despite the charges of attempted rape and assault having been dropped for 6 months, which after the arrest at the end of January 2022 put in paused Greenwood’s career.

THE UNITED — "All parties involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties of resuming his career at Manchester United," the Red Devils wrote in a statement. "It has therefore been mutually agreed that the most appropriate thing for him is to return to play away from Old Trafford, and is a goal the club and Mason will work towards.Based on the allegations available, we have concluded that the material posted online does not give the full picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses with which he was initially accused. However, Mason admitted to making mistakes for which he took full responsibility."

greenwood — “Today’s decision is part of a partnership between Manchester United, my family and me,” the player said in his statement. “It has been decided that the best thing for me is to restart my career away from Old Trafford, in a place where my presence does not become a distraction to the club. I am grateful to the club for their support since I arrived at the age of 7. There will be a part of me that will always be a part of United I thank my family and loved ones for the support they have given me, and now it’s up to me to repay it. I intend to be a better footballer, and more importantly a better person and a good father. And use my talents in positive way on and off the pitch.”

the decision — United last week had decided to reinstate Greenwood, an Academy product and promising talent with 22 goals in 83 Premier League games before he turned 21 before his January 2022 arrest. But when the news was teased by The Atheltic, on club has poured an endless rain of criticism, from the fans and the women's team. In an emergency meeting on Friday, the company realized separation was the best course. And Greenwood accepted it. He will start being a footballer again away from the team in which he grew up but still with the spotlight on him. He will have to prove, as promised, that he is a better man. And that he hasn't forgotten, after a year and a half of forced stoppage, how to use that talent with the ball at his feet that mother nature has given him.