The curtain rises on Friday on the new season of the English Premier League (2024-2025), as the major teams look forward to achieving a strong start, to stand on solid ground, at the beginning of the journey to compete for the top spot.

The new season kicks off with Manchester United, the historic champions of the tournament with 20 titles, hosting Fulham on Friday at Old Trafford. United, led by Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, hope to perform better in the new season, after the disappointment that befell the team, which finished last season in eighth place in the competition, missing out on the next edition of the Champions League.

United kicked off the new football season in England when they played the Community Shield match against their neighbours Manchester City at the historic Wembley Stadium in the British capital, London.

The two teams drew 1-1 before Manchester City won the title in their favour, winning 7-6 on penalties, and being crowned with the first title of the new season.

The spotlight will be on Stamford Bridge, which hosts the top match of the first stage of the tournament between Chelsea and its guest, Manchester City, the title holder for the last four seasons, next Sunday.

This meeting comes just two weeks after the two teams met in a friendly match in the Florida Cup, which was held as part of their preparations for the new season in the United States, and which ended with a big win for Manchester City 4-2 at Ohio Stadium.

City seeks to exploit the momentum it gained after winning the Charity Shield, and achieve a positive result from the Blues’ home ground, which will also try to exploit the home ground and crowd advantage.

The two teams’ meetings are always exciting, the most recent of which was last season, when they drew 4-4 in London and 1-1 in Manchester in the English Premier League, before City overcame Chelsea with great difficulty after beating them 1-0 at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final. While the Spaniard Josep Guardiola continues his career with Manchester City, as he prepares to spend his ninth season in charge of the Sky Blues, the Italian coach Enzo Maresca will make his first official appearance with Chelsea, after taking over the team’s training last June, succeeding the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea are still looking for their first win over City in more than 3 years, specifically since their 1-0 win over them in May 2021 in the Champions League final.

Chelsea have failed to beat Manchester City in their last 8 competitive matches, losing 6 and drawing 2. Chelsea have had mixed results in their pre-season friendlies, drawing 2-2 with Wrexham, 1-1 with Inter Milan, losing 1-4 to Celtic, 1-2 to Real Madrid, and losing 1-2 to Manchester City.

Manchester City, on the other hand, did not achieve the results expected of them during their preparations for the new season, as they only won against Chelsea, but lost 3-4 to Celtic, 2-3 to AC Milan, and on penalties to Barcelona, ​​after they tied 2-2 in regular time.

In general, the two clubs’ meetings began in December 1907, where they met in 178 matches in all tournaments, with Chelsea having the advantage, achieving 71 wins, compared to 66 wins for Manchester City, while 41 matches ended in a draw. This stage may also witness an all-Egyptian confrontation during the match between Liverpool, led by Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, and its host Ipswich Town, which has returned to the English Premier League, with Egyptian midfielder Sam Morsy wearing the captain’s armband. While Salah is considered one of the legends of Egyptian football, Morsy was also on the Egyptian national team list that participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he has been away from the team in recent years, despite the distinguished performance he presented with Ipswich, especially last season, when the team played in the first division “Championship”.

Salah will set a new Premier League record if he scores in the match at Portman Road on Saturday.

Salah has scored eight goals in Liverpool’s opening Premier League games over the past seven seasons, making him the player with the most goals in the competition’s opening games, level with the retired trio of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney, who scored the same number of goals for their clubs in the first round of the season.

If Salah, who is preparing for his eighth season with Liverpool, scores against Ipswich Town, he will hold the record for the most goals scored in the opening rounds of the tournament.

Salah aspires to add Ipswich to his list of victims in the English Premier League. During his career in the competition, which began in early 2014 with his former team Chelsea, the Egyptian King, as Liverpool fans call him, has faced 31 clubs so far in England, scoring against 27 of them, and failing against four teams: Luton Town, Sunderland, Swansea City, and Liverpool, against whom he played in the London team’s jersey, before leaving it in 2015.

The Ipswich match is the first official match for Arne Slot, the former Dutch Feyenoord Rotterdam coach, who has become Liverpool’s technical director, and who dreams of equaling Manchester United’s record, the most crowned club in the English Premier League, after previously winning the title 20 times, the last of which was in the 2019-2020 season. The Dutch coach took over the responsibility, succeeding the German Jurgen Klopp, who left Liverpool’s training after the end of last season, which saw the Reds finish third.

In contrast, Arsenal, who came in second place in the league for the past two seasons, will face a tough match against their guest Wolverhampton, at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.

Arsenal are looking to continue their superiority over Wolverhampton for the fifth consecutive match, after beating them in their last four meetings, which witnessed the Gunners scoring 11 goals, while conceding only one goal. Arsenal, led by Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, wants to put an end to the bad luck that has plagued them, especially in the last two seasons in the competition, in order to regain the title that has been absent from their coffers since the 2003-2004 season. Arsenal achieved decent results during their preparations for the new season, as they won on penalties against Bournemouth, then beat Bayer Leverkusen, the local double champion (the German League and the German Cup) 4-1, and 2-0 against French Lyon, in addition to defeating Manchester United, which gave some reassurance to their fans about their ability to move forward in the local and continental competitions that they are preparing to participate in this season. The opening round will see several other tough games, with Everton hosting Brighton, Newcastle United hosting Southampton, Nottingham Forest hosting Bournemouth, and West Ham United hosting Aston Villa on Saturday. Brentford will also face Crystal Palace on Sunday, while the round will conclude with Leicester City, who are back in the competition, hosting Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.