Harry Kane’s future is on the table. Once again, Tottenham has not won a single title and the striker has declared on many occasions that he wants to win collectively and not just add more individual recognition. However, the inertia of the London team has not changed, at least not this year and that is why the player, after a new cycle of drought, could consider leaving him in the summer market.
The English captain’s contract ends in the summer of 2024 and to this day it seems that the striker does not have much intention of renewing his contract as he is seriously considering a change of scenery. For their part, Tottenham also understands that they could be forced to sell who is the best player in the club’s history, especially since there are two weight clubs with their weapons on the table to sign the scorer.
From England they report that Bayern Munich is very clear that they will be able to make an offer for the sale of Kane, but the Bavarians will not have an easy transfer, since Manchester United would have placed Harry as the first option over Osihmen, this because Erik Ten Hag prefers the ‘9’ of the ‘Hurricane’ style, those who are able to participate in active play and not just push balls deep. Harry will make a decision regarding his future after the current year is over.
