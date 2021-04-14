Paris (AFP)

Manchester United, Rome, and Villarreal, Spain, hope to build on the positive result achieved by the trio outside their bases, in order to reach the semi-finals of the European League “Europa League”, while Arsenal appears to be facing the risk of exit synonymous with losing hope of returning to the Champions League.

At the “Old Trafford” stadium, United appear to be a strong candidate to end the first-ever continental adventure for his Spanish guest, Granada, after beating him in the first leg of Andalusia 2-0, enhancing his chances of continuing his journey towards winning his first title since 2017, when he was crowned champion of this particular competition.

After overcoming the shock of exit from the first round of the Champions League competition, United, led by Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, continues his successful journey in the continental competition, and seems on his way to add Granada to his two former victims, the latter’s citizen, Real Sociedad of Spain and Milan, Italy.

United have largely secured their return to the Champions League next season, through their second place in the league standings behind their arch-rival Manchester City, but winning the “Europa League” will give him the opportunity to avoid ending the season empty-handed, since his career in the English Cup ended at the quarter-round. Final at the hands of Leicester City.

The “Red Devils” enter the meeting with very high spirits after beating Tottenham 3-1 in the domestic league last weekend, but he faces his Andalusian guest in the absence of the trio Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scottish Scott McTominay due to suspension, after each of them got a yellow card in the first leg. What made last Thursday evening “imperfect” according to Solshire, explaining: “We got three warnings and three players were suspended,” but 2-0 is a very good result. We know how difficult it is to achieve this in Spain.

In contrast to “United”, the London rivals Arsenal appear to be in an unenviable position, as they are visiting Slavia Prague and are threatening to bid farewell to the competition, which means losing hope of returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, after tying home. 1-1.

The team of Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, coming from an away victory over Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League, believed it had won in the first leg when Ivory Coast substitute Nicolas Pepe put him in the lead 4 minutes before the end, but the visitors stole the tie in the third minute of stoppage time. .

What complicates the London club’s mission in Prague is that it faces a team that has not tasted defeat in 23 consecutive games in all competitions, the most recent of which is the 2-0 victory over its arch-neighbor Sparta Prague, which made it away from the last in particular by 17 points.

Arsenal hopes not to meet the same fate as Leicester City and the Scottish Rangers, who were eliminated from the continental competition at the hands of the Czech team.

After the draw, Arteta acknowledged that “the final result left a bitter taste. The match was under our control. We got the goal we wanted, but we squandered a lot of opportunities.”

Arsenal faces the possibility of Thursday’s meeting in the absence of two influential players, the Gabonese captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard, according to Arteta.

Aubameyang and Odegaard, loaned to Arsenal from Real Madrid, missed Tuesday’s training because of the first injury to his ankle and the second illness.

Arteta said, “Everything depends on how they woke up” Thursday “. Neither of them was able to participate in the exercises” Tuesday “. We hope that” tomorrow “will be a brighter day and they may be better off.”

Arsenal are already missing the services of Brazilian David Luiz and Kieran Tierney due to their knee injuries.

Italy’s hopes of winning the continental title this season have been limited to Rome, who represents his country alone in the quarter-finals, whether in the “Europa League” or the Champions League.

“Galorossi” appears to be a candidate to keep the Italian representation, after he achieved a remarkable first-leg result by defeating Dutch giants Ajax, the four-time Champions League champion, with a score of 2-1.

In light of his suffering locally, where he is ranked seventh, seven points behind the first places to qualify for the Champions League next season, due to his modest results in front of his direct competitors for continental participation, the title of “Europa League” will be his only hope to participate in the main continental competition.

Like Roma and United, who will face each other in the round of four, if they maintain the first-go advantage, Villarreal also seems likely to cross into the semi-finals, after resolving the first leg away to Dynamo Zagreb with the brilliant goal of Gerard Moreno, who has so far scored 24 goals in all. Competitions this season, including nine in his last nine matches.

The “Yellow Submarine” team relies on the skill of its coach Unai Emery, who won the title of this competition with his former club Seville three times in a row between 2014 and 2016.

But the Spanish team, coming from a defeat at home in the domestic league against Osasuna, must beware of its Croatian opponent, who achieved a resounding surprise in the previous round, after turning the tables on Tottenham Hotspur, English, transforming its loss back to London in 0-2 into a three-straight victory. .