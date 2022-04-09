The Red Devils beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park, the Blues are unleashed with braces from Werner and Mount and forget the knockout with Real in the Champions League

Chelsea is a hurricane, Arsenal still stumbles in the run-up to the Champions League. Everton, on the other hand, beat United with Gordon (1-0) at Goodison Park. After Newcastle’s win over Wolverhampton early on Friday, the teams of Tuchel, Arteta and Rangnick took the field on Saturday afternoon. 6 goals for the Blues at Southampton (braces from Werner and Mount), while the Gunners against Brighton collect the second consecutive defeat (1-2), opening the doors to the possible escape of Tottenham. Conte, currently fourth on equal points with Lacazette and his teammates, has the opportunity to extend the match at 18.30 against Aston Villa. Watford remains nailed to the relegation zone, remedying another defeat at home against Leeds (0-3).

EVERTON-MAN. UNITED 1-0 – Lots of ball possession, four shots in the mirror, but in the end Everton wins thanks to Gordon and Pickford. In the 1.30pm match, the Toffees conquer three key points for the fight-salvation, extending to +4 on Burnley, who, however, has played one game less. United came close to 1-0 twice in the first quarter of an hour with Rashford, but Pickford closed the door with two major interventions. At half an hour Lampard took the lead thanks to a shot from Gordon: Maguire’s deviation displaced De Gea and forced the Red Devils to chase for the rest of the match. The equalizer arrives only in the 93rd minute, on the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo, who shoots on goal but is still stopped by the opposing goalkeeper. See also The United States calculated the volume of the Russian banking sector that was under sanctions

ARSENAL-BRIGHTON 1-2 – The Gunners have lost for the third time in their last four outings and now risk finding themselves chasing Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. At the Emirates Stadium Brighton scores one goal in each half, Arsenal wakes up, however, only in the final. The Seagulls pass thanks to Trossard and Mwepu, respectively on the net in the 28 ‘and 66’ minutes. The doubling action is pure show: tiki-taka in the penalty area and the ball for Caicedo, who crosses in tow and draws Mwepu to the limit. The Zambian kicks first intention and overtakes Ramsdale. Arsenal shortened in the 89th minute with a Eurogol from Odegaard’s distance, but it was too late to be able to recover and bring home a point.

SOUTHAMPTON 0-6 CHELSEA – The Saints’ home turns into… Tuchelandia and Chelsea make four in the first half hour. On the pitch without Jorginho and Lukaku (the first on the bench, the second out due to injury), the Blues are a goal machine: in the 3 ‘Werner hits the post with a shot from the edge, five minutes later Alonso unlocks it using a valuable assist by Mount. The English midfielder is on the day and signs the doubling with a shot from distance. 2-0 down, Southampton went haywire and began to mess around in defense: Prowse missed a back pass and kicked off the counterattack of Werner’s trio, then Havertz recovers the ball on the edge, dribbles three and achieves the 4-0. In the second half, Werner and Mount celebrate again, with two tap-ins with goalkeeper beaten. Immediate redemption after the 1-3 in the Champions League against Real Madrid. See also Inter-Liverpool where to see it: TV and streaming. Champions, formations and news

WATFORD-LEEDS 0-3 – Leeds climb to ten points from their last four games. Watford, on the other hand, records the record of consecutive home defeats (9) in the history of the Premier. The Vicarage Road race is one-way: Raphinha unlocks the match with a pearl from the edge at 21 ‘, in the second half also Rodrigo Moreno and Harrison stamp the card.

April 9, 2022 (change April 9, 2022 | 18:35)

