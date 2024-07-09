Company reported that Boeing 757-200 proceeded to its planned destination and landed safely

A plane from United Airlines Boeing 757-200 Boeing 757-200 lost one of its landing gear wheels during takeoff on Monday (8 July 2024). The incident occurred in Los Angeles, in the United States. In a statement, the company reported that the Boeing 757-200 continued to its planned destination, Denver, also in the USA, where it landed safely. None of the 181 people on board were injured.

United Airlines said it was investigating the cause of the incident and that there was no damage to the plane. The tire was recovered.

In March, a Boeing 777-200 plane also lost a tire shortly after takeoff. At the time, the Boeing 777-200 had taken off from San Francisco, on the west coast of the country, bound for Japan. It landed in Los Angeles. The passengers were transferred to another aircraft.

In another case, in January 2024, a Delta Airlines Boeing 757 lost a wheel while taking off. The flight had departed Atlanta (USA) bound for Bogotá, Colombia. No one was injured.