The company did not say why the plane deviated; none of the 160 passengers were injured

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 model plane left the runway on Friday morning (March 8, 2024) and became stuck in the grass at Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston, in the state of Texas, in the USA. The information was released by the news agency Associated Press.

The episode took place around 8 am (local time). According to the agency, no one was injured and the company did not say why the plane deviated from the runway.

At the time, the 160 passengers were evacuated after employees brought ladders to the plane.

This was not the first accident involving United Airlines this week. On Thursday (7th March), one of the tires on a company plane fell off during takeoff from San Francisco airport, in California (USA). None of the 249 people on board were injured.