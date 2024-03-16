EA United Airlines passenger plane lost a cover on its fuselage in flight on Friday. The damage to the Boeing 737-800 was only discovered on the ground after it landed without any problems in the city of Medford, Oregon, United said. Previously, the local newspaper “Rogue Valley Times” an eyewitness photo publishedwhich showed exposed mechanics.

According to United, the plane took off from San Francisco with 139 passengers and six crew members. Judging by the onboard number from another eyewitness photo, the aircraft was put into service in 1998.

Boeing is currently under strict regulatory scrutiny. Safety and quality standards in the production process are examined. At the beginning of January, a virtually new Alaska Airlines 737-9 Max aircraft lost a part of its fuselage while climbing after takeoff. According to initial investigations, the US accident investigation authority NTSB assumes that four fastening bolts were missing from the torn out fuselage fragment.

However, for a 25-year-old aircraft like United's, maintenance or material fatigue are likely to play a larger role than production.

United announced: “We will thoroughly inspect the aircraft and make any necessary repairs before returning it to service.” The airline added it would also investigate the cause of the incident. Boeing has not yet been available to comment on the incident.

Motorized seat adjustment may have caused sagging

Another incident occurred last Monday when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner suddenly sank on the way to New Zealand. Numerous passengers were injured. Now Boeing has asked airlines to check certain switches on the pilot seats of this type of aircraft “at the next maintenance opportunity”. At the same time, the company emphasized that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.







The flight LA800 of the Chilean airline Latam abruptly descended on the way from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand. As passengers described, some people were thrown onto the cabin ceiling. 50 people were injured, 13 of whom had to be taken to hospital. The airline spoke of an unspecified “technical incident”.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US industry sources, that a flight attendant accidentally activated a switch on the back of the pilot's seat while serving food. A motorized mechanism forced the pilot forward into the aircraft controls, which pushed the nose of the aircraft downwards.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the switch is usually under a cover – and is not intended to be used when the pilot is in his seat.