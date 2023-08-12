London (dpa) Farid intends to leave the English football team Manchester United, after concluding a deal with the Turkish team Fenerbahce amounting to approximately 15 million euros. Farid, 30, moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2018, and participated in 213 matches with the club. Farid is currently heading to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, which has reached an initial agreement to include the player. And the British news agency “BA Media” learned that the value of the initial deal is 10 million euros, and it is likely to rise to 15 million euros. The Brazilian international, whose contract with Manchester United expires next summer, is heading to Istanbul to undergo a medical examination today. Manchester United said in a statement: “Manchester United can confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle with Fenerbahce for the transfer of Farid.”

