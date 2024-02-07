The opposition achieves a first objective. Postpone the Senate vote by 24 hours





The Senate approves article 1 of Nordio bill by secret vote. There were 99 votes in favour, 50 against and 8 abstentions. The assembly moves on to examine the amendments to article 2.

BATTLE OVER JUSTICE

«Unconstitutional». «A sentence killer». «A gift to the corrupt». «Dangerous». “An unholy exchange.” «A massacre». Erasing abuse of office means all of this. In the Senate, for six hours, the opposition shouted this out, determined to make his voice heard. La Repubblica writes it, taken from the Dagospia website.

[…] On the plate is the only bill of the Keeper of the Seals Carlo Nordio, signed only by him and the result of his “super guaranteeist” ideas. Which earned him the full support of Action and Iv. Enrico Costa says this in the evening because «the Nordio bill is going in the right direction and our vote will be in favour».

The music of the opposition is completely different. Achieves a first goal. Postpone the Senate vote by 24 hours. Nordio and his parents wanted to close for tonight. A quick walk as happened in the Chamber for the prescription. With a double blow. Tomorrow also approve the gag, again by Costa, on the precautionary custody order. Only the summary allowed. But the blitz fails. Because Pd and M5S, with Avs, take center stage. And the majority does not oppose them.

[…] The bill Nordio of 9 articles, led by abuse of office, for Pd and M5S it is unconstitutional. The former Palermo prosecutor Roberto Scarpinato, when illustrating the preliminary ruling on constitutionality which was then rejected like those of the Democratic Party and Avs, lists the violated articles. He issues the verdict with a play on words: «This abolition of the crime will be abolished by the Council».

[…] «The massacre» that the M5S group leader Stefano talks about Patuanelli which cites the 3,600 already definitive sentences that will be canceled as soon as the Nordio bill becomes law. The Keeper of the Seals disputes the figure, unfortunately it is in a statement of his ministry. […]

Nordio is not there to defend her, he is doing interviews to explain his and Italy's flop on the Salis case. The Dem patrol insists. Alfredo Bazoli, Walter Verini, Dario Parrini, Simona Malpezzi, Sandra Zampa, Graziano Del Rio. And others. A chorus to say “stop while you still have time, you cannot leave Italians exposed in front of a public official who commits a crime”.

[…] Forza Italia is defending Nordio. Pierantonio Zanettin does not spare himself. “Evanescent” abuse of office, yes to removing the appeal from the prosecutor who loses the trial for crimes under 4 years. He goes so far as to attack the ruling of the 2007 Council which rejected the same reform Berlusconi signed by Gaetano Pecorella.

«It was the period of ideological fury against Berlusconi, that of Borrelli's “resist, resist, resist”. The Court also allowed itself to be influenced by the overheated political climate and reached legal conclusions tainted by ideological prejudice.” It was Giovanni Maria Flick who signed that sentence.