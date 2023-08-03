The mission said in a statement:

UNITAMS strongly condemns the indiscriminate targeting of the civilian population and public facilities, particularly in Sirba locality, 45 km north of El Geneina in West Darfur, from 24 to 26 July 2023.

The mission also expresses its concern about similar incidents in Nyala, South Darfur State, and Zalingei, Central Darfur State.

Volker Peretz, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of Mission for UNITAMS said:

I am concerned about reports that civilians are being prevented from leaving for safe areas, which has led to a large number of casualties. These reports are reminiscent of the violations that took place in El Geneina, West Darfur, last June.”

We are documenting all abuses and I remind you that these heinous acts constitute serious violations of the human rights of civilians and may constitute war crimes under international law.

I remind all parties involved to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law to ensure the safety and protection of all civilians.

The United Nations Integrated Transitional Support Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) urges all forces involved in military operations to cease their military operations immediately and calls on them to resume talks facilitated by Jeddah, and affirms its commitment to support and facilitate efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in all parts of Sudan.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Darfur and remain committed to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

