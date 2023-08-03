The mission said in a statement:
- UNITAMS strongly condemns the indiscriminate targeting of the civilian population and public facilities, particularly in Sirba locality, 45 km north of El Geneina in West Darfur, from 24 to 26 July 2023.
- The mission also expresses its concern about similar incidents in Nyala, South Darfur State, and Zalingei, Central Darfur State.
Volker Peretz, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of Mission for UNITAMS said:
- I am concerned about reports that civilians are being prevented from leaving for safe areas, which has led to a large number of casualties. These reports are reminiscent of the violations that took place in El Geneina, West Darfur, last June.”
- We are documenting all abuses and I remind you that these heinous acts constitute serious violations of the human rights of civilians and may constitute war crimes under international law.
- I remind all parties involved to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law to ensure the safety and protection of all civilians.
- The United Nations Integrated Transitional Support Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) urges all forces involved in military operations to cease their military operations immediately and calls on them to resume talks facilitated by Jeddah, and affirms its commitment to support and facilitate efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in all parts of Sudan.
- We stand in solidarity with the people of Darfur and remain committed to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.
The horizon of a political solution is threatened
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sudan blamed the Rapid Support Forces for the stumbling of the Jeddah talks aimed at ending the war that has been going on in the country for months.
- The ministry said that the reason for the faltering of the negotiations sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the United States was the “intransigence of the Tamer Forces,” referring to the Rapid Support Forces.
- The commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, demanded that his opponents in the army command step down, in order to “allow an opportunity to end the fighting that has been going on for 3 months.”
- In a 5-minute video published on Friday, Daglo is believed to be his first since the outbreak of battles with the army on April 15, to the Sudanese soldiers, saying that peace can be achieved “within 72 hours” if they hand over their leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his aides.
