Many years ago, in a very distant galaxy … I was studying —It is to say— the career when one afternoon I decided to attend the conference of a famous German physicist, whose visit caused a stir in that Madrid. I have never known anything about physics (as Lord Carrington said, science was invented after I left school) or of course German, so I don’t know why I was going to that tostón, maybe a girl was around. The aspiring audiences were a crowd and a tumult was formed, wanting more merriment than wisdom. The gray They tried to put order and I was pushing as if my life were in hearing the sermon, the sergeant pushed me away from the queue with the baton. I protested and tried to explain my scientific passion, but he replied without acrimony: “Look, go home and everyone is happy.” I half obeyed him, I went for drinks. I would have liked to argue that in a collision of interests, giving in to whoever is in charge does not mean that consensus reigns.

