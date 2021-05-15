Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Wehda succeeded in regaining seventh place, at the end of the Arab Gulf League, after defeating Fujairah in the “postponed” match of the “24th round”, in the meeting that took place between the two teams today “Saturday” at Fujairah Stadium, and ended with a big victory for the “Excellencies” 4-1, “Quartet” Khalil Ibrahim scored in the second minute, Moniz scored in the 14th minute, and “two goals” won in the 41st and 49th minutes, while the “Wolves” goal bore the signature of Ali Eid in the 59th minute.

Al-Wehda raised its score to 40 in seventh place, one point behind Ittihad Kalba, who finished the season in eighth place with 39 points.

Fujairah’s balance stuck at point 15 in the 13th place, and the team had officially fallen after losing to Ajman with two goals for a goal in the “round 26”.