Mission accomplished for Spain in Cyprus, although without fanfare. La Roja got rid of the ghost of the embarrassing defeat on the Mediterranean island 25 years ago and with this way of atoning for their past sins they took the first of two steps towards first place in the group, which is within reach of a tie against Georgia after Scotland’s draw in Georgia.

Luis de la Fuente’s team seeks to be the top seed in the Euro Cup draw and also to grease the machine for the great continental tournament, since it will only have one other window after this one, in March of next year. He achieved the first, the second half, since the comfortable duel in the charming and new Limassol Stadium does not allow us to draw excessive conclusions, even less so after the gray version of the second half that led to the Cypriot goal, the work of Pileas.

The team achieved three points with goals from Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal and Joselu in the blink of an eye. He achieved the victory, as expected given the enormous difference today between the two football nations, but he achieved it with a good version before the break and a somewhat indolent one after the break.

See also In the background there is a site 9 LIVE on America TV: time and how to watch the full 50th chapter Cyprus Mall, Andreou, Karo (Kousoulos, min. 66), Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Kyriakou (Charalampoulos, min. 46), Kyprianou (Spoljaric, min. 46), Kastanos, Correia (Pileas, min. 46) and Pittas ( Kakoulli, min. 60). 1 – 3 Spain Raya, Navas (Carvajal, min. 66), Le Normand (David García, min. 46), Pau Torres, Grimaldo, Zubimendi, Merino (Aleix García, min. 46), Gavi, Lamine Yamal (Ferran Torres, min. 73 ), Joselu and Oyarzabal (Riquelme, min. 40). Goals:

0-1: min. 5, Lamine Yamal. 0-2: min. 22, Oyarzabal. 0-3: min. 28, Joselu. 1-3: min. 75, Pileas.

Referee:

Mykola Balakin (Ukraine). He booked Karo, Correia, Kousoulos, Riquelme and Spoljaric.

Incidents:

Qualification match for Euro 2024 played at the Limassol Stadium.

And he did his homework early and disconnected without the help of a large part of his spine during this qualifying phase, since Unai Simón, the starting goalkeeper, Rodri, the reference midfielder, and Morata, the ‘9’ of the national team , they were on the bench for a day.

Like a couple of months ago in Granada, Lamine Yamal soon showed himself to be a tremendous headache for the Cypriot team. Spain handled the ball until Barça’s young talent found the key to the goal after a cross from Mikel Merino. Joselu failed to finish off the Navarrese’s effort and at the far post the young Barça player dribbled past the goalkeeper and executed Cyprus at the first opportunity.

With the challenge of opening the can, normally the most complicated in this type of match, conquered in the blink of an eye, Spain tried to apply the seriousness that De la Fuente requested in the preview and take advantage of the duel to grease details and roll to his unit B. Gavi was the most generous in his effort but the danger came from Merino, with a blocked shot, and Joselu, with a deflected volley. However, it was Oyarzabal who got the goal back on track through a goal tinged with uncertainty due to the intervention of the goal.

Far from relaxing with the victory already outlined, La Roja continued to dominate with a shot against the woodwork by Zubimendi and the third, the work of Joselu after a corner kick by Oyarzabal. At that point, as if deciding that the rout was enough, he slowed down a couple of speeds, which did not prevent another clear chance from Oyarzabal, who ran into Mall and, to make matters worse, was injured in the shot attempt. It was the last of the first act before Kastanos’ long shot that cheered up the local stands, somewhat downcast by the Spanish goals.

Relaxation



After the flurry of changes at half-time, two in Spain with the Garcías, David and Aleix, on the green, and three in Cyprus, La Roja offered a general truce to an opponent who once again tested David Raya with a shot from Pittas solved by Arsenal’s goalkeeper.

After a commendable start, La Roja settled down, lulled by the comfortable comfort of a resolved match and by the enormous feeling of superiority of the first 45 minutes. He relaxed and allowed the Cypriots to end up believing it, with several chances and Pileas’ goal, a VAR review. The goal unleashed euphoria in the suffering Cypriot fans, little accustomed to exploits like that of September 98 that Spain, with unit B already half gas, did not allow.