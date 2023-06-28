Unit B of Spain delivered in the last duel of the group stage of the European under-21 and with an ‘in extremis’ draw by captain Abel Ruiz against a good Ukraine also full of unusual players reached first place. In this way, he ensures a more affordable crossing in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which he will play on Saturday in Bucharest against the second classified in group D.

With the ticket for the knockout phase in his bag, Santi Denia almost completely revamped his team, as only Oihan Sancet repeated as a starter in the victory against Croatia. It was an opportunity for the less usual just before the decisive stage of the tournament, but under the responsibility of achieving first place in the group and loading the backpack with positive feelings before the KO phase.

Ukraine soon showed its willingness to discuss control of the ball with Spain, a first for La Rojita in the tournament. Despite their many changes to the starting line-up, the Ukrainian side showed why they had won their previous two games. Ruslan Rotan’s team was so predisposed to combinative play and risked so much when it came to getting the ball out that a blunder by Ocheretko in the delivery left Camello absolutely alone against Neshcheret without the Spanish striker hitting the finish.

Agirrezabala (Leo Román, min. 46), Arnau Martínez, Guillamón, Gila, Manu Sánchez, Bernabé (Gabri Veiga, min. 82), Sancet (Blanco, min. 63), Barrenetxea (Rodri, min. 73), Aimar Oroz , Riquelme and Camello (Abel Ruiz, min. 63). 2 – 2 Ukraine Neshcheret, Liakh, Saliuk, Syrota, Vivcharenko (Sych, min. 46), Ocheretko (Sudakov, min. 73), Zhelizko, Nazarenko (Sikan, min. 73), Kryskiv (Brazkho, min. 63), Braharu (Kashchuk, min. 63) and Viunnyk. Goals:

0-1: minutes 43, Viunnyk. 1-1: minutes 49, Zhelizko, own goal. 1-2: min. 81, Sudakov, penalty. 2-2: minutes 90, Abel Ruiz.

Referee:

Donatas Rumsas (Lithuania). He admonished Kryskiv.

Incidents:

Match of the third day in Group B of the Under-21 Euro Cup played at the Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest.

The relaxation of two teams with their homework done was perceived in the defensive errors. Cheerful match, with no rush to slow down the lively back and forth. Agirrezabala was quick to react to Gila’s failure in the critical zone and Guillamón headed wide after a corner kick, but the Ukrainians dominated in the first leg of the match. Those in yellow had done more merit to get ahead on the scoreboard when another important mistake, this time by goalkeeper Neshcheret in a kick with his hand, gave Riquelme the goal, who hit the net but saw the goal canceled due to a foul on goalkeeper more than doubtful.

The goals were missing but not for lack of opportunities or concessions to the rival. Saliuk added to the list of colossal defensive mistakes but Camello forgave again against the rival goal. With the passing of the minutes Spain became the owner of the duel but when the break was already looming with the initial scoreless draw a great counter led by Nazarenko driving on the right was nailed down by Viunnyk acting as a classic ‘9’.

double reaction



The first goal against in this European under-21 did not alter the nerves of the Rojita. Getting to work after the restart, between Riquelme and Aimar Oroz they dismasted the Ukrainian defense with walls before allying with fortune to create the equalizer with Zhelizko’s own goal.

The equalizer gave Santi Denia’s team wings, much looser in the association game near the rival area, one of its strong points. Spain was closer to victory in the final stretch when the lack of understanding between Guillamón and Agirrezabala ended with a clear penalty from the goalkeeper on Sikan. Sudakov was in charge of transforming the maximum penalty and unloading a jug of cold water on the spirit of the Spanish team.

The clock was ticking without seeing a solution to the wrong when captain Abel Ruiz used seniority, skill and definition to rescue his team. The Sporting de Braga striker pulled out of his hat an ‘in extremis’ tie that is worth a first place in the group and with it a predictably easier crossing of the quarterfinals. Spain could not complete the plenary session in the group stage and suffered against a notable Ukraine, but is planted in the qualifying rounds as first after showing that it also has a wardrobe background.