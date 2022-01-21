Winning a team that never gives up like Real Madrid always seems difficult, no matter what field they play. Yesterday Ancelotti’s team pulled from the heart to carry out a game in 15 minutes with one less player and unusual names. The party gave to draw several conclusions:
First of all: We talked about Ancelotti going to burn down the CMK, but how can he not burn it down? 70 minutes with Valverde and Camavinga who started, and the reality was that we saw a Madrid boring and thick. Much has to change the game idea of this team so that one day these two can replace Kroos and Modric.
Secondly: the management of Madrid’s right back. Carvajal cannot play three games in a row, he has paid for all possible injuries (now covid) and Lucas is worrying. Capable of drying up a Munian in the Super Cup final, who yesterday ate Barcelona alone or capable of playing a match like yesterday maddening.
In third place: the difference between unit A and B is abysmal, especially in the rhythm of competition there is a very large imbalance. Carlo has several types of players right now. Players melted as Vini JR begins to be, he has lost the spark. Players about to melt, such as the CMK. Players without competition rhythm that they want to eat the world like Ceballos and players who They neither have rhythm nor do they give the feeling that they want to catch him, but that they solve a game for you because of the quality they have like Hazard or Isco.
The conclusions are more than clear. Ancelotti has to improve the distribution of minutes, give more input and more in advance of the changes, since as we are seeing this year they are arriving late and badly. He has to trust more in what he has on the bench and hook them to the team, because they are the ones who have to give air to those who are really going to play when Madrid plays chestnuts in the Champions League.
Before Elche, Carlo saw the wolf’s ears and saw how his management of the minutes between starters and substitutes could be left marked, let’s hope that the future of Madrid is not conditioned by this…
#Unit #Real #Madrid #carburizing
Leave a Reply