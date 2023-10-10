Military personnel were quick to say that Hamas used massive deception, as well as shock attacks from multiple areas including rockets, infiltration and parachuting, to create maximum chaos.

The British writer, Peter Beaumont, believes in an analysis published by the British newspaper The Guardian that if it is surprising, it is because Israel’s monitoring of Palestinian society is a very advanced matter, especially with monitoring Hamas activity in particular as one of the most important tasks of the Israeli security establishment.

What do we know about Unit 8200?

Observers consider Unit 8200 to be one of the most important possessions of Israeli intelligence. Given this importance, secrecy is a major factor in the nature of its employees. The matter has reached the point of not announcing the identity of its employees, and this involves its leaders, whose faces are camouflaged during official events or military traditions.

It is classified as a “third party” in monitoring the telephone communications of those being placed under surveillance, and in the current incident, many members of the Hamas movement are included in the work of this unit to follow up on their movements and communications.

To realize the importance of this unit, it is pointed out that Israeli President Isaac Herzog served within the elite unit “8200” in Israeli intelligence.

The unit has a strength of 8,200 soldiers who speak Arabic and Persian. Some of them come from families coming from Iran, and its main headquarters is in the Glilut region. With American assistance, it has become one of the largest eavesdropping bases in the world.

Many senior officials and executives in technology companies, especially in Tel Aviv, also began their careers in this field within the Israeli Army Intelligence Unit “8200”, which is called “the first technical intelligence agency in the world.”

Joining “8200” is one of the most delicate and sensitive matters, as the Israeli intelligence community collects information, and constantly updates it, about the distinguished elements in the technical fields of Israeli young men and women in the secondary stage. The vetting and selection stages of candidates to join the unit include annual and semi-annual tests, In languages, science, programming, creative thinking, and quick wit.

Israeli officials admitted that the work of that unit in the field of information technology had shifted from defense to attack, and the tools for espionage and recruitment diversified. Among them is the use of text messages to hack mobile phones, which is used by intelligence services in developed countries.

There is a close relationship between Unit 8200 and some private companies that undertake software development and various intelligence services. The army provides highly skilled specialists who gain their experience during military service and then move to those companies that are often managed by former senior officers.

However, during the judicial amendments crisis in Israel, approximately 300 officers from Unit 8200 sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Minister of Defense, and members of the Knesset; To urge them to stop legislation that abolishes the “reasonableness standard,” which enables the government and its various arms to issue decisions without oversight to restrain or prevent them.

Criticisms of the role of the unit

Observers believe that the Israeli Army Intelligence Unit “8200” is capable of obtaining all the details regarding the lives of the leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian factions, but it failed to know the details of the preparations of the Qassam Brigades for the surprise attack with which the Israeli government and people were surprised.

The Director of Strategy and Armaments at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and former NATO official, William Alberque, believes in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that there was “a failure by Israeli intelligence with all its arms to identify the threat that the country witnessed from the Hamas movement.” “.

In this context, Alberque pointed out that “there is no 100 percent ideal system, and the evidence of this is the Iron Dome system, as there will always be a percentage of the missiles that were launched that reached their target and did not shoot them down.”

For his part, the researcher specializing in defense policies, Muhammad Hassan, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Israel “is facing a state of major military and intelligence failure, which has resulted in a new state of military clash between Israel and the Palestinian factions.”

He said that one of the consequences of this attack would be to extract the security and intelligence contexts that brought out the events of October 7th in the way we still see them.