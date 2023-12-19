UniSalento, everyone against the rector who wants to increase his salary by 480%

The storm breaks out over the decision of rector of UniSalento to quintuple his salary, going from the current ones €25 thousand to €121 thousand. There CGIL he did not use half words to express all his disagreement with the request made by the manager: “Disconcerting“. There is talk – reports Rai News – of increases up to 480% for the rector Fabio Thumb. Today the board of directors of the University of Salento will meet to take a final decision towards the proposal, despite the fact that the academic senate has already expressed its contrary opinion. “The Rector and the Board of Directors of the University of Salento make a step back“. The unions yes they oppose to the increase in compensation. According to what the CGIL of Lecce indicates, based on the plan to be discussed, the Rector's compensation would go from just over 25 thousand euros to over 120 thousand.

Read also: Codacons: “Pandoro Ferragni? A scam. Influencers protected by politicians”

Read also: After Umberto and the Lawyer, now it's John and Andrea's turn: Agnelli relatives snakes

Read also: Balocco case, Chiara Ferragni apologizes: “I will donate 1 million to charity”

Similarly, the compensation of the vice-rector it would go from just over 10 thousand to over 30 thousand. The proposal would then provide resources also for the 9 members of the Board of Directors, currently without compensation: they would receive a total of 108,900 euros per year (13,600 each). For the unions – continues Rai News – it is a “disconcerting” proposal, at the moment in which the entire University tightens its beltand the technical-administrative staff is forced to “forced holidays” to allow the reduction of electricity costs and other sacrifices they would concern the areas of teaching and research.

Subscribe to the newsletter

