Medical students simulated masturbating during a women’s university volleyball game in the interior of SP

The rector of Unisa (Santo Amaro University), Eloi Francisco Rosarepudiated what he classified as “execrable acts” of students from the institution’s medical course. In note disclosed on the university’s profile on social media this Monday (September 18, 2023), he informed that the students identified “until now” who were half-naked and pretended to be masturbating during a university competition were expelled – I didn’t say how many there were.

Read more about the Unisa case:

Videos shared on social media show the half-naked students on the side of the court while athletes from Unisa and São Camilo University Center compete in the women’s volleyball match. The game was valid for Calomed, an event that brings together first-year medical students. It was held from April 28th to May 1st, 2023, in São Carlos, around 250 km from São Paulo.

In the note, he states that:

what happened is very serious;

Unisa is not responsible for competitions outside the university premises, but “applied its most severe sanction provided for in the regulations”;

The students involved identified so far have been expelled, without saying how many there are.

Read the full statement below:

In a note, the São Camilo University Center repudiated the attitude of Unisa students: “We believe that modesty and good customs must prevail, especially when it comes to academic environments, where the training of new and good professionals is the greatest commitment to society”.

“UNACCEPTABLE”

The senator and former professional volleyball player, Leila Barros (PDT-DF), also spoke out on social media. He said that the act of “collective masturbation” It is “unacceptable” and that it is necessary to identify and punish the students responsible.