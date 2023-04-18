A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton made up of more than 300 individual bones found during excavations in different places in the United States sold at an auction in Zurich for $6.1 million, the agency reported. Associated Press Tuesday, April 18th.

“Created in an open-mouthed pose, the 11.6m long, 3.9m tall Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold for $6.1 million, including a ‘buyer’s premium’,” the article says.

It is noted that initially it was supposed to sell the skeleton for an amount of $ 5.5 to $ 8.5 million, so the final price was expected.

“This is a fair price for a dinosaur. I hope that it will be shown somewhere in public,” said Karl Green, marketing director of the Koller auction house, whose words are quoted in the article.

Auction organizers said the Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, dubbed Trinity, was created from specimens recovered from three sites at the Hell Creek and Lance Creek excavations in Montana and Wyoming between 2008 and 2013.

Earlier, in December 2022, in Argentina, paleontologists discovered a new species of small dinosaurs that lived on Earth 70 million years ago. The remains of a dinosaur were found near the village of Salitral Moreno, located south of the city of General Roca. Examination of the bones showed that this is a new species of dinosaur that lived in the Argentinean Patagonia at the end of the Cretaceous period.

The dinosaur was named Patagopelta cristata in honor of the place where its bones and shell were found. Scientists have found that its size was small compared to other ancient lizards, only about 2-3 m in length.

Experts were unable to assemble a complete dinosaur skeleton, but the information obtained was enough to understand that we are talking about a new species of ankylosaurs.

Before that, in October, builders in China reported that they had found dinosaur eggs. Dinosaur eggs were found to be about 70 million years old. The remains of extinct reptiles have not been found in the region.