From: Lea Creutzfeldt

The bike track is a pilot project by the city of Düsseldorf and the Rheinbahn – it offers a decisive advantage, especially for cyclists.

Düsseldorf – the state capital Dusseldorf is currently testing the so-called bike track in regular tram services together with the Rheinbahn. The aim of the project is to create more safety for cyclists on the road – especially when crossing the tracks.

“The unique ‘Velogleis’ was introduced as part of the barrier-free expansion of the “Venloer Straße” stop on Nordstraße,” says a statement from the city. Experience with “innovative technology” is now to be gained in this area.

The bike track on Nordstrasse near the Venloer Strasse stop is a pilot project. © Rheinbahn

New bike track in Düsseldorf for more safety for cyclists

The bike track was originally developed in Basel. In Germany, the technology has so far been found mainly in depots. But now the concept is also being put to the test in Düsseldorf’s city traffic: On Nordstraße, the grooves of the tram tracks were filled with an elastic material over a length of ten meters in front of and behind the Venloer Straße stop towards the city center. This material sinks when trams pass over it, but not when it comes to bicycles or cars. This allows cyclists to safely cross the tracks without getting their tires stuck in the grooves.

“The test pilot of the bike track will run for at least two years. We not only evaluate it from a technical perspective, but also involve the users, survey them on site and via social media and then evaluate the results,” Hamit Özdemir, Rheinbahn project engineer for low-floor traffic system and route planning, is quoted in the statement . “The project will then be evaluated.”

Velogleis in Düsseldorf: Feedback through online surveys

Anyone interested has until November 30th to express their opinion on the innovation on Nordstrasse in an online survey. "The opinions of local people are an important part of the evaluation of this Düsseldorf pilot project," explains Katharina Metzker, head of the Office for Traffic Management. (lc)