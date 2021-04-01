In Syria, the mechanism of the old clock on the Bab al-Faraj tower, which was built by the architect Charles Chartier in 1899, was restored.

The tower is considered one of the most recognizable landmarks in Aleppo. Engineers repaired the watch mechanism, the parts for which were made at an English manufactory. There are similar mechanisms in St. Petersburg, and the watch was brought to Aleppo during the Ottoman Empire.

“Inside the tower, we found many details of the mechanism of this watch. We either made exactly the same ones according to the drawings, or we repaired the ones that we have. But before starting work, we first had to clean the tower from the dirt. We used a mobile pressure washer, ”said engineer Tariff Attora on Thursday, April 1.

Experts have been working on the restoration of the tower for several years. Damaged stones were replaced, and the remains of a Roman-era aqueduct were found at the foot of the tower, which were left intact. It was covered with durable glass so that tourists in the future could see the design of ancient engineers.

Today, the tower is locked from outsiders, with a staff of caretakers assigned to it. The chime of the clock is heard once an hour, which can be heard far beyond the square.

On March 30, it was reported that the Syrian special services handed over a collection of 37 coins to the Latakia Museum, which were seized during an attempt to smuggle them abroad.