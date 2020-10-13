Astronomical highlights in October 2020: A planet is particularly close to Earth on Wednesday. The spectacle will not be seen again until 2035.

That’ll be an absolutely mesmerizing look like RUHR24.de* reported. On Wednesday (October 14th) there will be an astronomical highlight in 2020. The planet Mars is particularly close to Earth *. The spectacle can only be seen again in 2035.

At the beginning of October, the red planet is particularly close to our earth and only around 62.1 million kilometers away. But on October 14th it will be very special: Sun, Earth and Mars are on the same line. The great thing about the astronomical highlight: The redness of the planet Mars can even be seen with the naked eye. Now the weather just has to play along.