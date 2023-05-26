“VKontakte” will join the all-Russian campaign “Library Night” with gifts and drawings

VKontakte will join the all-Russian action “Biblionoch-2023” with unique gifts and drawings for users. This became known from a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

VK Video users will be able to broadcast creative workshops, concerts, lectures and meetings with famous cultural figures, including publicist Tatyana Tolstaya, choreographer Vova Gudym and blogger Mari Magikyan. Content from various platforms and libraries from all over Russia can be seen in the special section “Library Night”.

In addition, libraries and publishing houses will upload podcasts to the VK Music platform. Podcast topics are interesting for those who prefer books as a leisure activity: experts will discuss genre issues, analyze the classics of great authors and share the secrets of writing. Also in “VK Clips” you can find short videos with interesting facts under the tag #bookclips.

The organizers prepared gifts for the participants of the event. For example, the VK NFT HUB community and the Individuum publishing house will give away 10 unique NFTs featuring Vitalik Buterin’s book More Money: What is Ethereum and How Blockchain is Changing the World. The winners of the competition will also receive a collection of articles on the development of cryptoeconomics and NFT art. For fans of fantasy author Leah Arden, an online meeting with the writer will be organized, where readers will be able to personally communicate with her.

In 2023, for the twelfth time, the annual educational All-Russian action “Library Night” will take place – an event that has become a wonderful tradition for the entire reading community of Russia, all lovers of libraries and books.

More than four thousand events are planned as part of the campaign. In total, more than six thousand institutions located in 89 constituent entities of the Russian Federation will take part in the events across the country in real time.