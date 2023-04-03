FromBjarne Kommnick close

Unique footage from the sea: a female orca swims side by side with a baby pilot whale. What’s behind it?

Reykjavík – In western Iceland, scientists from the independent organization Orca Guardians spotted a female orca who apparently adopted a baby pilot whale. However, the research team could not rule out whether it could also be a kidnapping. Behavior of this kind could therefore not have been detected beforehand. The research team recently published a study and recordings of the encounter.

Orca adopts baby pilot whale in North Atlantic

According to their own statements Orca Guardians The female orca known as “Sædís” has been observed in the Atlantic Ocean since 2021. Most recently, the researchers reported on a small pilot whale baby that was discovered on the side of the orca. This behavior could indicate that the relationships between these species are more complex than previously thought.

The research team last published the results in Canadian Journal of Zoology publishes and documents the maternal care of the orca towards the baby pilot whale. Accordingly, the orca would not only have accompanied the whale, but also actively taken care of the little calf.

Researchers believe in a “heartfelt adoption story” between orca and pilot whale – but cannot rule out kidnapping

Marie Mrusczok, the study’s lead author, told Newsweek: “The orca swam with the pilot whale’s calf in the echelon position, meaning the calf swam just behind the orca’s pectoral fin”. She further describes: “The so-called echelon position allows a calf to have less tail fin movements than if it were swimming alone and overcomes physical limitations during high-speed travel – in other words: the calf is ‘carried’ by the pressure wave generated by the larger body of the adult”.

Elizabeth Zwamborn, a scientist on the research team, explains to the Maritime Noon Showthat the sighting may be interpreted as a “beautiful, heartfelt adoption story”. However, the research team cannot rule out the possibility that this may also be a kidnapping.

“Would certainly be a reason to hunt them”: Researchers observe interactions between pilot whales and orcas

“There’s also a good chance she actually abducted that calf from a pod of pilot whales. There was quite a bit of interaction between the two species off Iceland, and pilot whales are often seen chasing the orca,” Zwamborn said. “We don’t know the reasons for this, but if there’s a chance that there’s a female orca here and there trying to kidnap a calf from the pilot whales, that would certainly be a reason to hunt them down.”

Although Sædís was again observed with a group of long-finned pilot whales, the calf was not present. Further encounters between Sædís and the pilot whales indicated a deliberate attempt to acquire a new calf, the results said. Researchers also recently released rare footage of a shark larger than their submarine.

Netz argues about orca pilot whale sighting: kidnapping or adoption?

There is a debate online about whether it was a warm adoption or a ruthless kidnapping. One user comments: “Animals are so interesting and caring. She adopted this baby pilot whale, it’s amazing.” Another writes: “Big animal, big heart”. But not everyone is so optimistic. Another writes, “Adopted for the next feast, orcas are smarter than humans will ever understand.” Another commented, “It seems like the orca is killing the baby whale with kindness.”

