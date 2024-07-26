The Astrophysical Journal: Separation of Dark and Normal Matter Discovered

Astronomers from the California Institute of Technology and Harvard University have discovered a unique phenomenon of separation of dark and ordinary matter in the collision of two massive galaxy clusters MACS J0018.5+1626. The results of the study published in The Astrophysical Journal.

As the galaxies collided, dark matter, which interacts only through gravity and does not emit light, continued moving forward, while normal matter, which also interacts through electromagnetism, slowed down and was left behind.

This separation of dark and normal matter has been observed before, for example in the Bullet Cluster. It consists of two colliding clusters in which hot gas is falling behind dark matter. The situation that occurred in MACS J0018.5+1626 (later named MACS J0018.5) is similar, but the orientation of the merger is rotated by about 90 degrees relative to the Bullet Cluster.

The scientists analyzed data from multiple observatories, including the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory, the W. M. Keck Observatory, the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, and other instruments. This data allowed them to study in detail the accumulation of both dark and normal matter in clusters.

The researchers used the Sunyaev-Zel’dovich kinetic effect method to measure the speed of gas in clusters, and used Keck data to determine the speed of galaxies, which allowed them to indirectly measure the speed of dark matter. Using Chandra X-ray data, they also determined the temperature and location of the gas.

By combining data from different telescopes and simulating the collision, the scientists found that the clusters were moving toward each other at about 3,000 kilometers per second, or about one percent of the speed of light. The orientation of the collision, combined with the fact that dark matter and normal matter separated, explains why the two types of matter appear to be moving in opposite directions.