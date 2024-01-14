We're going to ask you a question you've probably never asked yourself before: can you see yourself driving around in a huge hot dog? It is indeed possible.

Some commercials are so iconic that what made them iconic is now synonymous with the brand. Mission accomplished, simply put. We dare that you still know exactly who owns the purple crocodile or 'Just call Apeldoorn'. The US also has something like that. You only have to say 'Wienermobile' and an average American will know that you are talking about a bizarre vehicle from meat producer Oscar Mayer.

Wienermobile

The Wienermobile has been a household name since 1936, although the thing has seen many evolutions since then. In any case, the idea has always been that it should represent a kind of moving sausage sandwich. A yellow/brown base with a large round red cabin on top. The latest design dates from 2004 and it is a completely custom body (except for the headlights from a Pontiac Grand Am and taillights from a Firebird WS6) on the chassis of a GMC W-Series. A life-size device, in other words. Fun fact: between May and September 2023, the Wienermobile was temporarily called 'Frankmobile', to promote Oscar Mayer's new Frankfurter hot dogs. Paired with large stickers on the side 'The All Beef Beef Frank Frankmobile' and even one that says 'please do not lick the All Beef Beef Frank Frankmobile'. We are at peace with the idea that this sticker is a case of cause and effect.

Hot dogger

Well, the Wienermobile has been a household name for over 80 years, but we have to talk about Oscar Mayer's bizarre thing. They want you to come and work for them as a 'Hotdogger'. That is the team that travels every year with the Wienermobile. In other words: for almost $36,000 a year you are paid to travel around with the Wienermobile for a year. It's advertised as a full-time job, so you just get meal allowances and vacation days on the side. In fact, you must have a bachelor's degree, preferably one in the marketing or PR field, and even then less than one percent of those interested are hired. Then suddenly $36,000 a year (a rough $3,000 a month) doesn't sound like a ridiculous amount.

Road trip

Especially because working as a Hotdogger is actually just a paid, very long road trip with the Wienermobile. But really long: 20,000 miles in one year (more than 32,000 kilometers), where you are expected to attend 1,200 promotional events in 40 American cities. Since you are part of a team, you should probably see it more as an unforgettable outing with some friends that you happen to be paid for, because as a full-time job it sounds tough. 'Luckily' you only have the job for one year, after which other Hotdoggers can get a chance. (through Audacythanks to region restriction helped by Autoblog.com)

